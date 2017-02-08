Definitive Healthcare Adds Episode of Care Data for Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers

New data provides full analytics on the patient journey across the continuum of care for over 50 chronic and high-cost procedures and conditions

Natick, MA (PRWEB) February 8, 2017 – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, introduced new episode of care data and analytics for hospitals and post-acute care facilities across the U.S.

Episodes are modeled on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Bundled Payments for Care Improvement and Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement programs. Under these initiatives, participating hospitals and post-acute care providers receive a single bundled payment for the entire episode of care. This model transfers financial risk from the payer to the provider, with the goal of increasing efficiency and reducing overall cost of care. Definitive modeled episode data for all hospitals, regardless of whether they currently participate in these programs – creating the ability for users to truly understand the variance in the cost of providing care for these high impact procedures and conditions.

Definitive users can now view detailed information on 52 distinct episodes of care and identify key data such as spending distribution, length of stay by location, and hospital discharge destination. The information can be viewed for 30, 60, and 90-day episode periods. Every profile also includes regional and national comparisons as well as yearly trends, allowing clients to better assess each facility’s performance.

“We are constantly looking for new and insightful ways to analyze the vast amounts of data we have on healthcare providers,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “This latest addition offers our clients valuable insights on clinical spending and performance for hospitals and post-acute care providers as the industry continues its shift towards a value-based care environment.”

This new capability comes on the heels of the company’s incorporation of ICD-10 claims data just a few weeks ago. The ICD-10 data shows charges and payments for both inpatient and outpatient claims and allows users to perform complex analytics and trending at a new level of detail.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 9,500 ambulatory surgery centers, 16,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The Company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity.