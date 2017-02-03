Banner Health Restructuring, Some Leadership Positions Being Eliminated

It’s no surprise that Banner Health is taking a deep breath to restructure its operations as the state’s largest private employer has been growing steadily over the past several years. As part of this effort, some corporate and management positions are being eliminated.

For example, last month, Dave Cheney left his position as CEO of Banner Boswell Medical Center to become CEO of Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, California, leaving Debbie Flores to take over his spot as interim CEO while maintaining her CEO post at Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Now Flores will serve as CEO of both of those West Valley hospitals.

“We simply made what was an interim role into a permanent role,” said Bill Byron, spokesman for Banner Health.

Rob Gould is leaving his position as president of Banner Health’s Arizona Western Region, while Todd Werner, who had been president of Banner’s Arizona East market, will now be head of a consolidated Arizona East and Arizona West market under the new division called Arizona Community Delivery.

The goal is to create a leadership structure that will support a comprehensive array of services across the organization while elevating customer service, Byron said.

“The structure moves from what has been more of a traditional hospital system structure,” he said.

As patients are facing high deductibles, they are becoming bigger decision-makers in where they choose to receive their health services, Byron said.

“We want to make sure we are extremely focused on meeting consumer needs as well as the care standards that are expected in terms of medical care,” he said.

Byron said it’s too early to determine exactly how many are losing their leadership positions because many will be able to re-apply for other spots within the Banner Health system.

“The numbers are relatively small,” he said. “And they will get smaller as some of these employees find their way back to Banner positions that are open.”

Two years ago, Banner made the biggest financial investment in the University of Arizona’s history when it paid $1.2 billion for the UA Health Network, giving the Phoenix-based health system a Tucson presence.

Its Tucson footprint got even bigger this year when it signed a letter of intent to purchase SunLife Home Health, giving Banner its home care debut in southern Arizona.

Before that, Banner bought Urgent Care Extra’s 32 facilities in Arizona.

“It’s not unusual for a company that has experienced growth to have to take stock of all their staffing decisions and make changes,” said Jim Hammond, publisher of The Hertel Report.

“It’s standard for an organization experiencing a lot of growth and taking on a new division for them to look back and tighten their belts, reduce waste,” he said. “I have heard about them investing in the customer experience, with things like online scheduling.”

Investing in technology systems is a national trend, he said.

In an email sent to Banner employees, the Phoenix-based health system is working to become more consumer focused, according to the Arizona Republic.