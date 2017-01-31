Baptist Health Gets New CEO with Old Ties to San Antonio

Baptist Health System is getting a new leader with old ties to the organization as Trip Pilgrim returns to San Antonio to immediately step in as its new CEO.

Pilgrim was CEO of Baptist from 2005 to 2009. More recently, he was senior vice president for Tenet Healthcare, which acquired Baptist’s former parent company, Vanguard Health Systems, in 2013 in a deal valued at $4.3 billion. In that role, Pilgrim was responsible for Tenet’s acquisitions, corporate partnerships, business development and marketing strategy, working out of its corporate office in Dallas.

Graham Reeve, who was president and CEO of Baptist Health System, will take on a new role with the organization as it welcomes back its previous CEO.

Pilgrim, who has more than 30 years of experience in health care, said the new job represents and opportunity to return to a city where he has deep roots and relationships.

Tenet officials said it’s a good time to get Pilgrim back to a market undergoing so much growth. Eric Evans, president of hospital operations for Tenet Healthcare, said San Antonio is very important to Tenet because of that growth.

As part of the leadership shift, Graham Reeve, who was president and CEO of Baptist, will now be president and chief operating officer for the hospital system.

Under Reeve’s leadership, Baptist opened a new hospital at Brooks City Base and completed two major expansions at North Central Baptist Hospital. It was also on his watch that Baptist helped become a pioneer in bundled payments and established the first accountable care organization in San Antonio.