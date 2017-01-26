Broward Health Board Puts Off CEO Search, Discusses Lawsuit

According to the Sun Sentinel, Broward Health’s board continues to grapple with the fallout from the suicide of its chief executive and the firing of his replacement. The board voted on January 25, 2017, to postpone the search for a new CEO to lead the public hospital district and then went into closed session to discuss legal strategy for the lawsuit filed by former interim CEO Pauline Grant, who was fired in December 2016. The lawsuit is pending in Broward Circuit Court. The Broward State Attorney’s Office is also investigating whether there was an an open-meeting violation.

