Broward Health Hires Consulting Firm amid Leadership, Financial Challenges

South Florida Business Journal reports Broward Health has secured the services of Kaufman Hall & Associates to assist in recommending the best strategy to meet its financial and strategic goals. Broward reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the six month period ending December 31, 2016. Leadership has changed hands three times in the last year after CEO Nabil El Sanadi MD committed suicide and the healthcare system fired its interim CEO Pauline Grant in December 2016. The current COO Kevin Fusco now serves as the interim CEO.
February 8, 2017|Executives on the Move
