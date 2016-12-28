linkedin
Catholic Health Initiatives Records $217.8M Operating Loss

Becker’s Hospital Review reports Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) reported an operating loss of $217.8 million in Q1 FY 2017 in comparison to a $7.8 million operating surplus in the same period for FY 2016. CHI attributes the loss to four regional operations in CO, KY, NE, and TX, and to operating expense increases and a shift in payor mix that was unfavorable in the first quarter.

December 28, 2016
