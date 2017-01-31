Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Announces Intent to Seek Affiliation

KGWN News reports the Board of Trustees for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center voted unanimously on January 27, 2017 to release a formal request for proposal (RFP) seeking a management services agreement with a larger healthcare system. Current Interim CEO Patrick Madigan has agreed to remain through the process of choosing a parent healthcare system.
January 31, 2017|Healthcare Partnerships
Related Posts
OHSU Plans to Affiliate with Adventist Health
August 10, 2016
Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives Team up
September 19, 2016