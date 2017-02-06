CHI Dogged by Financial Issues, Layoffs Likely

The Bismarck Tribune reports CHI St. Alexius Health will be part of Catholic Health Initiatives’ (CHI) workforce restructuring to improve financial performance of the parent healthcare system. Salaries and benefits are 50 percent of CHI’s operating cost and the company showed a $460 million operating loss in FY 2016. CHI sent a letter to the regional healthcare system leadership forewarning of the workforce restructuring efforts.
February 6, 2017|Healthcare Finances
