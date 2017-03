The Bristol Herald Courier reports Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System officials continue to work towards a merger by providing additional information and answering questions for TN and VA state health departments. Most of the questions surround future projections and data supporting community benefits promised by the two healthcare systems. TN and VA have jointly set a June 15, 2017 deadline to reach a decision.

