CHS Will Sell 25 Hospitals as Annual Net Loss Reaches $1.7 Billion

Modern Healthcare is reporting that Community Health Systems (CHS) is ready to sell 25 hospitals, while announcing a $220 million fourth-quarter net loss and $1.7 billion loss for all of 2016. The recent deal with Steward Health Care System for eight hospitals is in addition to 17 hospitals that CHS previously said it had nine buyers for, either under a definitive agreement or letter of intent (LOI). The 25 hospitals represent about three billion dollars in revenue. Some are underperforming and they are generally producing margins in the mid-single digits for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. CHS expects net proceeds of about $1.5 billion from the sale of the 25 hospitals. Its net losses in the fourth quarter and in 2016 were largely the result of one-time impairment charges that CHS has been taking to reduce the book value of its 159 hospitals and for losses on the sale of businesses.

