Data Breach at Sentara Healthcare

CBS News Channel 19 reports that thousands of Sentara Healthcare patients may have been impacted by a data breach at a third-party vendor. The Associated Press reports the hospital system was notified of the breach on November 17, 2016, and it may include patient names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, procedure information, demographic information and medications. Roughly 5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients who were seen between 2012 and 2015 have been impacted. Sentara is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach.