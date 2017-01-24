Erlanger Reports Below-Expected Profits

According to the Times Free Press, Erlanger Health System reported that net income from operations for the second quarter was $1,041,375, below the budget target of $3,035,807. During the quarter, Erlanger Health had a net loss of $1,664,000, compared to a budgeted net income of $487,000. However, net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $21.8 million, only slightly below the budgeted target of $21.9 million. It was noted that Erlanger also is amortizing $100 million in debt from its EPIC computerized hospital records program.

