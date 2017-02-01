Former Tenet Exec Accused of Paying Bribes and Bilking Medicaid of Millions

According to the Miami Herald, John Holland, a former senior vice president for Tenet Healthcare, has been charged in Miami, FL with paying bribes to a clinic for patient referrals in a scheme to bill hundreds of millions of dollars to the U.S. government. He is also accused of misleading federal authorities about the company’s amends for unlawful billing practices dating back more than a decade. Holland’s indictment was filed in Miami because Tenet’s southern region submitted at least $400 million in fraudulent charges to Medicaid through a billing center in Boca Raton that was under his authority from 2007 to 2013. Holland pleaded not guilty February 1, 2017, in Miami federal court to charges of paying $12 million in kickbacks to Clinica de la Mama, which referred expectant mothers to the chain’s hospitals for neonatal services reimbursed by the Medicaid program.