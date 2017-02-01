Guthrie Launches New Telehealth Service

Guthrie has recently launched a new telehealth service to the Twin Tiers region. This service, called Guthrie Now, gives the community access to speak directly with a primary care provider, 24/7. Patients can now see a provider for primary care and urgent care visits from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

“Guthrie is proud to offer this service, which will increase access to needed health care in our region”, says Dr. Matthew Estill, a Guthrie primary care provider, “Especially in a rural region, transportation and distance can be a barrier for many patients. We hope that Guthrie Now is able to help eliminate that barrier.”

“Guthrie is committed to offering the health care services that patients across our region need when they are needed. Regardless of when an illness strikes, Guthrie Now gives quick, convenient access to primary and urgent care.”

Guthrie Now treats conditions including bronchitis, bug bites, colds, cough, fever/flu, head lice, mild to moderate headaches, nausea/upset stomach, pinkeye, rash, sinus infection, sprains and strains and urinary tract infections. Providers diagnose illness based on the patient’s reported symptoms as well as visuals from the patient’s computer or device camera.

If needed, a prescription is provided following the visit. Callers can pay for the visit directly at the point of service, and some health plans may also cover the service.

Current and new Guthrie patients interested in trying Guthrie Now can learn more at www.guthrie.org/guthrie-now or can download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and Upstate New York, serving patients from an 11-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., and Troy, Pa., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 300 physicians and 190 mid-level providers in a regional office network encompassing sub-specialty and primary care sites in 22 communities throughout Pennsylvania and New York. Guthrie offers a wide range of services and programs designed to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.