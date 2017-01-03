Health First Sees Operating Income Plunge 89% in FY 2016

Becker’s Hospital Review reports Health First experienced an 89 percent decrease in operating income in FY 2016 despite a rise in revenue. The healthcare system reported $1.42 billion in expenses in FY 2016, an increase of 18.3 percent from FY 2015 and far exceeded the revenue growth. Health First’s operating income was $6.14 million in FY 2016, down 89.5 percent from a reported $58.64 million in FY 2015.