Jerod Mayo Has a New Position at Boston Medical Center

Former New England Patriots player Jerod Mayo is adding to his health care resume, with an appointment as a member of Boston Medical Center’s board of trustees.

Mayo is already the “executive-in-residence” at Optum, a role he’s served in since April, where he helps progress the technology division of health insurance company UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) by being an ambassador to the company.

Now, the former linebacker, co-captain and Super Bowl champion, will work to progress the mission of Boston Medical Center, a hospital with which Mayo has had charitable involvement with for the last six years through the annual Mayo Bowl.

“He and his wife Chantel chose to support our pediatric programs as their charitable focus, believing in our mission,” said Kate Walsh, president and CEO of BMC, in a release. “Since then, they have raised over one million dollars for us, along with public awareness. His impact has been immeasurable and his commitment unwavering. We are thrilled that he will join our board and help us shape the future of health care for our patients.” The Mayo Bowl gives all money raised to Boston Medical Center Pediatrics, and the annual event has raised $1.7 million since its inception in 2016.

“When my wife and I established the Mayo Bowl, we wanted to support care for children in need,” Mayo said in a statement. “Boston Medical Center’s mission of providing exceptional care without exception really spoke to us. And for the past six years we have seen up close the incredible work that they do. I am honored to join the Board of Trustees and to help shape BMC’s path forward.”

Mayo has been retired from the Patriots since 2016, where he spent his entire eight-year NFL career. He has a degree in sports management from University of Tennessee.