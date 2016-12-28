Lehigh Valley Health Network, Pocono Health Merger Approved; New CEO Named

LVB.com reports regulatory approval has been confirmed for the Lehigh Valley Health Network acquisition of Pocono Medical Center. Pocono Medical Center will become Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono effective January 1, 2017. Current Pocono Medical Center President and CEO Jeff Snyder has resigned effective December 31, 2016. Elizabeth Wise, current COO and CNO for the hospital, has been named acting president for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono effective January 1, 2017.