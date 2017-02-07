LifePoint Health Announces Four Senior Leadership Appointments

LifePoint Health® a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, has appointed several leaders to new roles within the company. Effective January 1, 2017, the following individuals have transitioned to new roles:

Melissa Waddey, former senior vice president, operations strategy and integration, has been promoted to president, ambulatory and operations services;

Jeff Seraphine, previously president of the company’s Eastern Group of hospitals, has been named chief development officer;

Victor Giovanetti, formerly president of the company’s Western Group of hospitals, has transitioned to Eastern Group president; and

Robert Klein, previously chief operating officer for the company’s Central Group of hospitals, has been promoted to Western Group president.

“Melissa, Jeff, Victor, and Robert each have been impactful leaders within LifePoint for several years. Moving these high performers, who are dedicated to our mission and consistently achieve the desired results, into roles of greater responsibility is another example of our commitment to talent development,” said Bill Carpenter, chairman and chief executive officer for LifePoint. “We are delighted to have these impressive individuals continue to advance the company in their new roles.”

In her new role as president, ambulatory and operations services, Melissa Waddey assumes leadership of physician services while continuing to oversee multiple departments at LifePoint’s Health Support Center in Brentwood that drive operations strategy, organic growth and integration of new hospitals for the company. Since joining LifePoint in 2010, Waddey has played an integral role in leading the organization’s efforts to create standardized, highly reliable, cost-efficient, and scalable processes that drive quality, growth and compliance.

Jeff Seraphine, a founding employee of LifePoint, has assumed the role of chief development officer. He is responsible for LifePoint’s ongoing growth and development strategy, which includes pursuing strategic acquisitions and innovative partnerships to enhance the quality of care provided at LifePoint’s existing locations and community hospitals across the country. Additionally, he will lead the company’s strategic resource group, which manages rich data and strategic insight that helps community hospitals grow and meet the needs of their communities.

As Eastern Group president, Victor Giovanetti is now responsible for LifePoint’s hospitals in Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, including all Duke LifePoint Healthcare facilities. Giovanetti joined LifePoint in 2013 as chief operating officer for the Eastern Group, before becoming Western Group president in 2015. Since joining the company, he has successfully guided the hospitals he has led to achieve positive results while focusing first and foremost on the delivery of quality patient care.

Robert Klein, who has been promoted to Western Group president, is now responsible for LifePoint’s hospitals in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Klein has served as a group or division leader for the company and its hospitals since joining LifePoint in 2005, consistently advancing the company’s strategies of quality and service, growth, operational excellence, and talent development.