LifePoint Loses Chief Legal Officer

The top lawyer at LifePoint Health resigned from that position on Tuesday and will leave the hospital operator at the end of March.

Paul Gilbert joined Brentwood-based LifePoint in August 2006 as senior vice president and general counsel as well as corporate secretary and chief governance officer. A former partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis handling health care mergers and acquisitions, he has in the ensuing years also been chief development officer (from early 2009 to October 2011) and gave up his secretary role in mid-2012.

“Paul made a personal decision to resign,” LifePoint leaders said in an emailed statement to the Post. “We thank him for his significant contributions to LifePoint over the last decade and wish him all the best.”

There’s no word yet on who will fill the shoes of Gilbert, who has signed an agreement with LifePoint that will have him be paid his base salary — $530,000 in 2015 — for the next year as well as six months worth of COBRA premiums. Gilbert, 50, also will be eligible to receive a 2017 bonus of up to $250,000 and has in turn agreed to a two-year non-solicitation covenant.

Shares of LifePoint (Ticker: LPNT) ended Thursday’s session at $62.95, down 1.3 percent on the day. Over the past three months, they have climbed about 12 percent.