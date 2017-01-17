Northwestern Medicine’s Operating Income Jumps 87%

Becker’s Hospital CFO reports that Northwestern Medicine reported revenue of $1.19 billion in the first quarter of FY 2017, up 23.2 percent from $969.55 million in Q1 2016. The financial boost was largely attributable to an increase in net patient service revenue, which climbed 20 percent year over year to $1.16 billion. Northwestern kept its expenses in check in Q1 2017 and ended the period with operating income of nearly $111 million. That’s an 87 percent improvement from the $59.49 million in operating income the system reported in Q1 2016. After factoring in a boost in nonoperating income, the system’s net surplus increased 270.9 percent year over year from $49.27 million in the first quarter of FY 2016 to $182.73 million in the first quarter of FY 2017.