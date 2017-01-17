linkedin
Subscriber Login

Northwestern Medicine’s Operating Income Jumps 87%

Becker’s Hospital CFO reports that Northwestern Medicine reported revenue of $1.19 billion in the first quarter of FY 2017, up 23.2 percent from $969.55 million in Q1 2016. The financial boost was largely attributable to an increase in net patient service revenue, which climbed 20 percent year over year to $1.16 billion. Northwestern kept its expenses in check in Q1 2017 and ended the period with operating income of nearly $111 million. That’s an 87 percent improvement from the $59.49 million in operating income the system reported in Q1 2016. After factoring in a boost in nonoperating income, the system’s net surplus increased 270.9 percent year over year from $49.27 million in the first quarter of FY 2016 to $182.73 million in the first quarter of FY 2017.

January 17, 2017
|

Related Posts

Hospital Construction
Beth Israel Mount Sinai Downsizing, CEO Tries to Calm Fears
June 13, 2016
Medicare and Medicaid Bundled Payments
After Layoffs, Baystate Health Outlines Cuts
October 7, 2016
Medicare and Medicaid Bundled Payments
Broward Health Chaos Prompts County Action
December 7, 2016