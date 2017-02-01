ProMedica Innovations Sets Strategic Partners

Strategic partnerships and venture capital funding will play a critical role in the success of new healthcare ventures being supported by ProMedica Innovations, a medical technology business incubator sponsored by ProMedica. The incubator currently supports three companies, and according to associate vice president Justin Hammerling, has another 10-15 companies that have expressed interest.

The three companies currently involved with ProMedica include Kapios Health, a joint venture between international mobility software company Kaonsoft and ProMedica Innovations, as well as VentureMed Group (VMG) and Wellopp, which have all made sales outside of ProMedica.

“We look at all companies that have a life-science focus that we think will impact better patient care and care delivery, and also that will have local and regional economic impact for the community,” said Hammerling. “We don’t really look at investing in companies outside of ProMedica’s footprint, just because we really see our investment in the companies and bringing them into the incubator not only as a benefit to the clinical side, but also a benefit to the community in which we serve. There are plenty of venture firms out there that can make investments in companies out in California or New York. We want to focus on healthcare start-ups within the communities that we serve.”

Wellopp funding

Wellopp is the newly rebranded name of the digital health start-up, formerly known as Homeward Healthcare. After a study last year at Hurley Medical Center, Wellopp began expanding into larger health systems in Michigan, Nevada, California, and Ohio. The success in reducing readmissions during the Flint Water Crisis brought national attention to Wellopp’s solutions. However, it was the increased footprint that brought additional investors.

“We were fortunate to find a progressive health system investor, a hands-on venture fund, and a value-added angel investor to come together and complete our first institutional round of funding,” stated Wellopp CEO, Joseph Gough.

After being finalists at South by Southwest (SXSW), HITLAB’s World Cup, and Humana’s Innovation Summit, many investors that had been watching Wellopp from the sidelines decided to pull the trigger.

Gough broke down the almost $4 million investment structure: “It starts with ProMedica Health System and their pioneering CEO, Randy Oostra. This is going to be a transformational provider relationship for the entire patient population of northwest Ohio. With a $44 million roadmap beyond this investment, we finally have the confidence and flexibility to execute on the long-term plan that will be game changing in the world of social health analytics.”

With anticipated turbulent times ahead in the healthcare world, Wellopp’s leadership knew it would be important to add investors with deep knowledge of the health insurance and financial markets.

“Arsenal Capital’s Pete Reinecke gives us an investor and a board member who can help us navigate the finance obstacles of a changing healthcare landscape,” said Wellopp CIO, Jon Wiedmann.

Wellopp will use this capital infusion to continue its expansion in the Midwest and California. “Now that we have the data to prove our position as a digital therapeutic, I believe this is the tipping point,” said Wellopp’s CTO, Mico Malecki.

The data that Malecki is referring to has been collected from more than 700 patients in three distinct socioeconomic settings: Flint where the Medicaid population is over 80%, Royal Oak, Michigan where Medicare is the predominant payer, and Las Vegas where the mix was almost even. In all these varied and challenging environments, the goal of 30% readmission reduction has been surpassed, culminating in 47% CHF and COPD reductions in the two Michigan hospitals, according to the company.

Wellopp’s first installation in California is already expanding after just a few weeks of data. Gough is excited with the results and praised his team of 22 social health “rock stars”.

“We have great talent in Ohio and Michigan, and we need to keep it here,” he shared from his office at ProMedica Innovation’s Wildwood campus. “Our struggle is breaking the status quo. It’s difficult to take risks and make systemic changes in healthcare. But we have shown drastic improvements in every installation and these were all completely different demographics. For us it’s simple, what’s going on between the patient’s ears is far more important than what’s in their chart when it comes to recovery and wellness.”

VMG

Another firm at the incubator, VMG, received venture capital funding that has been critical to its development.

“VMG was started just before ProMedica Innovations was established in 2012,” said Hammerling. “One of the founders was Dr. John Pigott, who is the chief innovations officer now for ProMedica. He is a vascular surgeon and he started VentureMed just over four and a half years ago, prior to coming on to ProMedica. That is kind of what spurred the interest in our executive management about the opportunity to have this ProMedica Innovations department. VentureMed is a medical device company that makes the flex-scoring catheter, which is used for vessel prep prior to angioplasty in the lower leg. It is an idea that Dr. Pigott had, he patented it. He found a CEO, received some start-up funding from the State and follow-up funding from venture capitalists, and now the device is sold both in Europe and has its FDA clearance to be sold here in the United States. It’s really interesting, because Dr. Pigott has used his FDA approved device in the same OR that he came up with the idea several years ago.”