Providence Health & Services (WA) Announces Reorganization

As health care organizations across the nation experience rapid change and move quickly to adapt to a new environment, Providence Health Care has made the decision to reorganize its leadership structure and eliminate the position of chief executive of two Spokane hospitals, Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital.

Alex Jackson, who has held the position of chief executive for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital for three and a half years, will be stepping down February 17. Elaine Couture continues in her role as the Providence Health & Services Eastern Washington/Montana Chief Executive which includes the Providence Spokane hospitals.

The decision was made as Providence Health Care focuses on new ways to deliver health care in a rapidly changing environment.

“One of the ways Providence is adapting to a new environment is by adopting contemporary organizational and leadership structures that support patient needs across all of our facilities and services—from primary care and specialty physician services, to urgent care clinics and hospitals,” says Elaine Couture.

“Administrative positions have been under review across the entire Providence system and many of our ministries have made a similar decision to remove the chief executive role for hospitals and restructure leadership,” she says.

Jackson came to Spokane after serving Providence hospitals in Oregon for more than 15 years, including as chief operating officer of Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland for seven years. He is an accomplished health care leader with a personal commitment and dedication to patient care and organizational excellence.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in our Providence hospitals in Spokane—they are well positioned for the future,” says Jackson. “I step aside at a time when we have top quality performance scores, high inpatient satisfaction scores and a strong culture of safety. We are responding to economic challenges while at the same time growing to serve an ever-growing population,” he adds.

Couture adds, “All of us at Providence share a deep level of appreciation for Alex, and wish him the very best.”

In order to ensure a smooth transition, Jackson will continue in his role through February 17. Peg Currie, R.N., chief operating officer for Providence Health Care in eastern Washington, will expand her current role to include the day-to-day operations of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital. Couture will continue to serve as chief executive for Providence in eastern Washington and Montana, including Sacred Heart and Holy Family hospitals.