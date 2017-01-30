Rennova Completes Acquisition of Scott County Hospital

Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNVA) (NASDAQ: RNVAZ) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, announced today that it has closed the previously reported Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire certain assets related to Scott County Community Hospital, based in Oneida, Tennessee (“Scott County Hospital”).

Scott County Hospital is classified as a Critical Access Hospital (rural), with 25 beds, a 24/7 emergency department, operating rooms and a laboratory that provides a range of ancillary diagnostic services. The purchase includes a 52,000 sq. ft. hospital building and a 6,300 sq. ft. professional building on approximately 4.3 acres.

Rennova acquired the assets out of bankruptcy for $600,000 in cash, plus the repayment of approximately $400,000 of debt secured by the foregoing land and buildings. Rennova believes it will have the hospital open in part in the second quarter of 2017 and that the hospital will be fully operational by the third quarter of 2017.

The hospital had unaudited annual revenues of approximately $12 million, and a normalized EBITDA of approximately $1.3 million for Fiscal 2015, the last full year of the hospital’s operation. These revenues were attributable to the typical services of a rural acute care hospital, including ER visits, outpatient procedures, diagnostic ancillary tests, physical therapy and inpatient hospital stays. Based on the hospital’s historical information, Rennova believes the hospital offers an established patient base with stable revenues as it serves the general healthcare needs of its community and supports local physicians.

“We are thankful to the leaders of Scott County and Oneida, TN for welcoming us. We are excited to become a part of the community and to bring back this vital resource of a hospital,” said Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of Rennova. “Furthermore, we look forward to getting to know and working with other healthcare providers in East Tennessee as we serve the needs of the community.” About Rennova Health, Inc.

