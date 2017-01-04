Resident Physicians at Summa Health Vote No Confidence in System President

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Summa Health System’s resident physicians have voted no confidence in President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Malone. The residents expressed their disappointment in Summa Health abruptly replacing its longtime emergency room physicians at the Akron Campus and Summa facilities in Barberton, Green, Medina and Wadsworth. Summa opted to replace Summa Emergency Associates (SEA) with a group of doctors paid by US Acute Care Solutions when the SEA contract expired at midnight December 31, 2016.