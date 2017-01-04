Steward Health Care Names New Chief Medical Officer

The Eagle-Tribune is reporting that Steward Health Care System and Holy Family Hospital announced Dr. Joseph Weinstein as Steward’s new system-wide chief medical officer. Dr. Weinstein was the vice president of medical affairs at Steward Carney Hospital in 2015 and 2016. He succeeds Steward’s first chief medical officer Justine Carr, who recently retired.
January 4, 2017|Executives on the Move
Related Posts
Injured CFO of INTEGRIS Won’t Be Coming Back
August 24, 2016
Hartford HealthCare Announces New Executive Leadership Structure
August 29, 2016