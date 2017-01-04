linkedin
Steward Health Care Names New Chief Medical Officer

The Eagle-Tribune is reporting that Steward Health Care System and Holy Family Hospital announced Dr. Joseph Weinstein as Steward’s new system-wide chief medical officer. Dr. Weinstein was the vice president of medical affairs at Steward Carney Hospital in 2015 and 2016. He succeeds Steward’s first chief medical officer Justine Carr, who recently retired.

January 4, 2017
