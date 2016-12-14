Subpoenas Issued in Broward Health Investigation

According to the Sun Sentinel, speculation continues that Florida state prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Broward Health officials over possible Sunshine Law violations in the firing of the public hospital system’s chief executive officer, with the Broward State Attorney’s Office confirmed that subpoenas went out but would not say to whom. The news came as Broward County commissioners repeated harsh criticism of the public hospital district’s board, but ended a one-week delay on an $8.5 million grant for outpatient services to the poor. Broward County commissioners speculated that the chaos at Broward Health might be orchestrated to engineer its privatization.