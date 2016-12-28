The Regional Medical Center Trustees Agree to End QHR Contract

The T&D reports The Regional Medical Center (TRMC) Of Orangeburg & Calhoun trustees voted 8-6 to end the management contract with QHR, the company that has been managing the hospital for 23 years. The board will issue a 90-day termination notice effective December 31, 2016. No reason was given for the cancellation of the management contract, but the 90 day period will allow negotiations for a new advisory contract with QHR. The current CEO, Tom Dandridge, is an employee of QHR and at the end of the contract, unless waived by QHR, will not remain in his leadership position.