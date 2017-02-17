UC Health Reveals Details of $60M Medical Center

The Cincinnati Business Courier reports UC Health and the University of Cincinnati state that $4.5 million in donations have been received. The monies will go towards a $60.5 million outpatient center at 223 Piedmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH in the Corryville neighborhood. The new 114,000-sq-ft facility will consolidate UC Health’s outpatient neurological services and will be named UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute.
February 17, 2017
