Definitive Healthcare Introduces New Professional Services Team to Help Clients Analyze and Interpret Healthcare Data

New services enhance clients’ ability to integrate, segment and visualize Definitive Healthcare’s vast data assets

Natick, MA (PRWEB) February 21, 2017 – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, announces the launch of its new Professional Services team. The Professional Services team provides clients with a range of consulting, analysis and reporting capabilities, helping them make efficient use of healthcare data, extract insights, and better understand the market and execute plans. The team’s services include:

Data Integration: Incorporating Definitive’s extensive datasets into internal systems to create a single source of truth and eliminate the guesswork of reconciling disparate data.

Custom Reporting : Creating complex reports based upon multiple data sources to glean accurate, clear insights into healthcare markets and trends.

Creating complex reports based upon multiple data sources to glean accurate, clear insights into healthcare markets and trends. Account Segmentation: Fine-tuning a customer base or targeting new businesses.

Analytic Dashboards: Building custom dashboards to visualize and interact with data, allowing users to identify top priorities and keep current with the latest market changes.

“Definitive’s introduction of the Professional Services team elevates our commitment to our clients to a whole new level,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “This new team will provide tremendous value to our customers by helping them better use and interpret the healthcare market data we provide.”

“These capabilities allow us to multiply the value of the data we provide to our clients,” said Todd Bellemare, Definitive’s new Vice President of Professional Services. “Many of our clients don’t have the resources to do this type of work in-house. We can leverage our expertise and cutting-edge technology to bring new insights to our clients and enhance their understanding of today’s healthcare landscape.”

The Professional Services team is fully staffed and already providing services to a number of Definitive’s clients.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 8,100 ambulatory surgery centers, 12,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The Company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.