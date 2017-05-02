Definitive Healthcare Launches Quarterly Claims Data into Its Industry-Leading Product Suite

Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence and analytics on the healthcare provider market, has added quarterly inpatient and outpatient procedural and diagnosis data for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care providers. This enhancement allows Definitive’s clients to analyze more timely data for insights and trends in an effort to identify changes in the marketplace as they unfold. This represents a major shift in getting the most recent data into the hands of users, as claims data was historically only updated annually.

Definitive users now have access to the most up-to-date Medicare claims information available including charges, payments, and claim volumes for individual DRGs, ICD-9 and ICD-10 procedures and diagnoses, and CPT/HCPCS codes. The quarterly data is available in individual provider profiles as well as Definitive’s analytics feature, granting users an industry-wide perspective for a variety of codes, procedures, and provider types.

“Definitive Healthcare is committed to providing our clients with the most up-to-date information available on healthcare providers,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Our databases are updated daily with the latest news, executive changes, technology implementations, mergers and acquisitions, RFPs, and more. Adding the most recent claims data fits right in to our philosophy and gives a huge advantage to our clients that need the most current procedure information to effectively evaluate the market.”

Quarterly claims data is currently available on the Definitive platform through the third quarter of 2016.

About Definitive Healthcare:

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Our product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 8,100 ambulatory surgery centers, 12,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. Our data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit https://www.definitivehc.com.