Definitive Healthcare Named One of the Best Places To Work By Boston Business Journal

Designation recognizes outstanding employee work environments and experience

Framingham, MA – May 11, 2017 – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Definitive Healthcare is listed as one of 20 honorees within its category, which includes companies with 100 to 249 employees.

Each year the Boston Business Journal honors local companies that offer a superior work environment for their employees. Winners are selected based on employee responses to a survey which asks them to rate their company on their job satisfaction, work-life balance, company management, and other criteria.

“Hands down, this is the most meaningful award we could win,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Without being a great place to work, none of the rest would be possible. Our company’s success is the direct result of every employee who comes in each day to work hard and focus on our culture of both innovation and collaboration. This is a great place to work because of all of the great people on our team – I could not be more proud.”

The honorees will be formally recognized at an awards celebration at Boston’s Symphony Hall on June 22, 2017.

As Definitive Healthcare continues to grow, the company is always looking to expand its team. For information on current openings at Definitive Healthcare, visit our career page.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 8,100 ambulatory surgery centers, 12,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The Company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.