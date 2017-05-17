Definitive Healthcare Ranked 10th Fastest-Growing Company in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal

Award given to companies displaying exceptional three-year revenue growth

Framingham, MA – May 17, 2017 Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, has been named the 10th fastest-growing company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

At its annual Fast 50 Awards, the Boston Business Journal honored Massachusetts companies with the highest revenue growth over the previous three years. Definitive’s revenue grew 741% between 2013 and 2016, earning it the number 10 spot.

“We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing businesses in the state,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “The 10th place ranking is a tribute to the valuable work we do to help our clients understand and analyze the healthcare market. I thank all of our employees who work so hard each day to make this possible.”

Definitive’s growth has come both organically and through acquisitions. In addition to experiencing a dramatic increase in sales to new clients over the previous three years, Definitive has acquired two competitors – U.S. Lifeline in 2015 and Billan’s HealthDATA in 2016. The company now services nearly 1,400 clients, including most of the top pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare technology firms.

The Journal also recently named Definitive Healthcare one of the Best Places to Work, as determined by an online survey of employees’ workplace experiences.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 8,100 ambulatory surgery centers, 12,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The Company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.