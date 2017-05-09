To Reduce Drug Spending, Keep Docs and Pharma Reps at Healthy Distance

Though recent, dramatic price increases for certain commercial drugs such as Epipen or Daraprim have made major headlines, the growing cost of drugs at hospitals has gone comparatively unnoticed. According to a 2016 American Hospital Association study, inpatient drug spending rose 23.4 percent between 2013 and 2015, a rate that 90 percent of surveyed hospitals said affected their ability to manage the cost of patient care. Given the ongoing imperative of cost reduction, hospitals have targeted drug spending growth in a variety of ways, but one new study suggests a useful strategy could be to limit the interactions between doctors and pharmaceutical reps, lowering costs by prescribing fewer name-brand drugs.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at the association between physician prescribing habits at academic medical centers and policies restricting certain aspects of “detailing,” or the direct promotion of drugs to providers. Detailing can range from a sales call to an in-person presentation. However, some representatives offer physicians small gifts, such as promotional items, free drug samples, or a paid meal. Current Sunshine Act provisions require doctors to disclose the value of any good or service they receive from a medical supplier, but certain items such as samples, educational materials, and expert witness fees are excluded. In order to prevent conflicts of interest, several academic medical centers (as well as provider organizations across the country) have instituted policies to regulate physician and sales rep interactions. The study found that hospitals with strict detailing policies witnessed a roughly 1.6 percent drop in branded medication prescriptions and a corresponding 1 percent increase in generic drug prescriptions that treat any of the following types of conditions: high cholesterol, acid reflux, hypertension, insomnia, ADHD, and depression.

Top 10 Hospitals by Total Pharmacy Spending, 2016

Hospital Pharmacy Costs (M) Discharges Avg Cost/Discharge Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center $509.5 22,486 $22,659 University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center $508.1 27,365 $18,569 Dana – Farber Cancer Institute $309.4 1,270 $243,641 Duke University Hospital $281.7 43,652 $6,453 Weill Cornell Medical Center $255.3 101,373 $2,518 University Of Kansas Health $236.3 35,967 $6,571 UCSF Medical Center Parnassus Heights $207.9 35,528 $5,851 Stanford Health Care $204.2 25,075 $8,145

*Source: Definitive Healthcare

While often of little actual value, the gifts can foster a friendly relationship between physician and representative that might impair a doctor’s clinical assessment of a medication. A 2007 article published in PLOS Medicine detailed the aggressive strategies some pharmaceutical reps adopt, based upon interviews with former salesmen. It quoted one former rep who said, “The importance of developing loyalty for gifting cannot be overstated…pharmaceutical gifting…is ‘bribes that aren’t considered bribes.’” Some pharmaceutical companies adopt sales strategies that adjust for a particular physician’s personality, even to the extent that a resistant provider may be approached by befriending his staff. Given the highly competitive nature of sales, it’s not unthinkable that a rep could resort to such methods.

Top 5 Specialties by Total Payments from Suppliers, 2015

Specialty Total Payments (M) Median Payment Orthopedic Surgery $951.5 $3,839 Cardiologist $274.3 $3,627 Internal Medicine $241.3 $2,436 Neurology $222.5 $4,133 Neurosurgery $207.7 $4,103

*Source: Definitive Healthcare

Though the research only sampled a small number of hospitals and only established a correlation, it does have significant implications for hospitals. The potential for savings by prescribing generics over branded medications is high. According to the Express Scripts Prescription Price Index, between 2008 and 2012, the gap between generic and brand name drugs widened by 35.2 percentage points. In addition, generic drug prescriptions saved an estimated $225 billion in 2015, according to the Association of Accessible Medicines.

While it would seem that policies guiding physicians’ interactions with sales reps have positive benefits, it’s important not to dismiss the role of the representative/provider relationship entirely. Often, sales reps are a key source of information on new drugs and recent pharmaceutical developments, even if doctors acknowledge it’s delivered through a marketing pitch. A 2012 study found that physicians who overly restricted sales reps’ access to their practices adopted new therapies faster than average but were less aware of clinically relevant negative developments regarding an existing drug. Clinicians do value what reps have to offer, but they increasingly want the information faster and in an easier format (such as electronically), as physicians today have less free time than they used to.

Of course, if the primary goal of a hospital’s policies on direct marketing is that physicians write fewer unnecessary prescriptions for branded medications, it is only as effective as the availability of generic drugs. While still cheaper overall, prices for generics have risen substantially in price over the past few years as manufacturers have folded or been bought out, granting a few companies monopolies on a product. Hospitals will need to target generic prescriptions on an individual basis and keep track of market developments that can produce shortages or single-vendor environments. Switching to generic medications is just one of many tactics that can help relieve costs, and monitoring interactions between sales reps and physicians may a successful way to promote it.

Definitive Healthcare has the most up-to-date, comprehensive and integrated data on over 7,700 hospitals, 1.4 million physicians, and numerous other healthcare providers. Our databases include detailed profiles on all types of hospitals, featuring a wide variety of financial, clinical, and quality metrics.