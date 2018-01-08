$15.5 Million Awarded for Austin State Hospital Redesign

January 8, 2018

As reported by UT News, the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin will lead a $15.5 million redesign of the Austin State Hospital. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced that the Austin State proposal has been approved as part of the Comprehensive Inpatient Mental Health Plan, providing a six-year framework for rebuilding five of the 10 state psychiatric hospitals. The planning funds come through a 2018-19 Texas state budget provision. HHSC and Dell Med expect to finalize the redesign contract shortly.