By Definitive Healthcare | July 6, 2017

A Week After CEO’s Ouster, St. Luke’s CFO Barnett-Sarpalius Stepping Down

Chron reports CHI St Luke’s Health Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jenny Barnett-Sarpalius, has resigned effective July 7, 2017 just a week after former CEO Michael Covert announced his own resignation effective in August 2017. Since August 2016, the healthcare system has laid off 810 employees and reduced its workforce by almost 1,300 jobs. CHI St Luke’s continues to struggle financially and received a debt-rating downgrade in March 2017.