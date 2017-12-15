Anesthesiologist at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Charged with Murder of Patient

December 15, 2017

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, anesthesiologist Dr. Stephen Kyosung Kim was charged with murder December 13, 2017, after a 71-year-old patient suffered a fatal overdose under his care. Dr. Kim is accused of administering a lethal dose of Demerol to a patient undergoing a procedure at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, CA. Soon after the surgery, the patient suffered cardiac arrest and died. Dr. Kim is also accused of injecting himself with drugs during the procedure. This rare prosecution is likely to send a powerful message to other doctors.

