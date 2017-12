Ascension’s Operating Income Drops 93% in Q1 FY 2018

According to Healthcare DIVE, Ascension Health reported a 93 percent drop in operating income in Q1 of fiscal year 2018, ending September 30, 2017. Revenue declined 1.9 percent to $5.55 billion, from $5.66 billion in Q1 FY 2017. Ascension also reported net impairment, restructuring and nonrecurring losses totaled $50.7 million in Q1 FY 2018, up from $5.6 million in Q1 FY 2017. Contributing to the losses was $10.5 million in expenses associated with implementing an enterprise resource planning system, one-time termination and restructuring expenses, and Hurricane Irma disruptions.