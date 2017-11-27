Tennessee, Virginia Spell Out Timelines for Commitment Spending for Ballad Health

As reported in the Bristol Herald Courier, agreements with Tennessee and Virginia spell out fixed schedules for a merged Ballad Health to make good on its financial commitments to improve the region’s health. Ballad is the name chosen by the boards of directors of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System for a combined, locally governed healthcare system. The minimum commitment of $308 million over the next 10 years was a linchpin in the merger proposal’s approval and is rolled into the Certificate of Public Advantage approved in Tennessee and Virginia’s cooperative agreement. It includes close oversight of those spending commitments and the outcomes they are designed to generate. Ballad must develop and submit a three-year behavioral health plan by July 1, 2018; Ballad has six months after closing to finalize a children’s services improvement plan; and it has one year after closing to submit its plan for improving post-graduate training of healthcare professionals.