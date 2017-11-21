Complaints Follow Banner Health Cerner EHR Implementation in AZ

November 21, 2017

The EHR Intelligence and the Arizona Daily Star report Banner Health’s Tucson, AZ facilities, the ones acquired from the University of Arizona Health Network in 2015, continue to vent frustration after Banner switched the electronic health record system from Epic to Cerner. The $45 million Cerner EHR implementation was completed on October 1, 2017 and the migration from one system to another was ‘painful’, according to Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer John Hensing, MD, but all issues are expected to dissipate by the end of 2017.