Broward Health Names New CFO, COO on Heels of Exec Resignations

August 16, 2017

Becker’s Hospital Review is reporting Broward Health named Alan D. Goldsmith as Chief Financial Officer effective August 15, 2017, and Gino R. Santorio as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 25, 2017. Goldsmith most recently served as CFO at Jackson North Medical Center, and Santorio most recently served as SVP and CEO at Jackson North Medical Center. The new appointments came after three executives resigned over the last week including Dionne Wong, SVP for human resources; Mark Sprada, interim chief executive officer of Broward Health Medical Center, and Doris Peek, SVP.