Care New England and Partners Still Working on Merger Deal

July 27, 2017

WPRI Channel 12 News reports that three months after Partners HealthCare announced plans to take over Care New England, the two sides are still hammering out the details. Care New England has lost $40 million in the first six months of its current fiscal year. In choosing Partners, Care New England spurned a competing bid from Lifespan, however Lifespan is still open to a deal if the Partners transaction runs aground.