Carolinas HealthCare Names DeFurio as New CFO

September 20, 2017

As reported in the Charlotte Business Journal, Carolinas HealthCare System has selected Anthony DeFurio as its next Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President after a nationwide search, effective October 1, 2017. DeFurio most recently served as CFO and senior vice president at UCHealth. Longtime CFO Greg Gombar will remain with Carolinas until December 31, 2017, to assist with the transition, and then retire.