Carolinas Hospital System Welcomes New Members to Leadership Team

September 19, 2017

SCNow Morning News reports Carolinas Hospital System has named three new members of its leadership team. Todd Hightower is the new Vice President of Physician Practices, and has 22 years of experience in healthcare. Kenneth Lewis has been named the new Director of Laboratory Services, and holds 16 years of experience in laboratory science. Mack Simmons is now the Director of Environmental Services, and has over 20 years of experience in environmental leadership.