linkedin
Subscriber Login

Industry News

Carolinas Hospital System Welcomes New Members to Leadership Team

September 19, 2017

SCNow Morning News reports Carolinas Hospital System has named three new members of its leadership team. Todd Hightower is the new Vice President of Physician Practices, and has 22 years of experience in healthcare. Kenneth Lewis has been named the new Director of Laboratory Services, and holds 16 years of experience in laboratory science. Mack Simmons is now the Director of Environmental Services, and has over 20 years of experience in environmental leadership.

September 19, 2017
|

Related Posts

Healthcare CFOs
The Changing Role of Healthcare CFOs
September 12, 2017
healthcare executives on the move
Carolinas HealthCare Names DeFurio as New CFO
September 20, 2017