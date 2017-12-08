Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health to Merge in 2018

December 8, 2017

According to Media HealthLeaders, Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) have signed a definitive agreement to merge operations. The new, unnamed health system will include over 700 care sites, 139 hospitals, 159,000 employees, and 25,000 physicians and clinicians. Both CEOs will continue with that title in the combined organization, with Dignity CEO Lloyd Dean taking responsibility for all of operations. CHI CEO Kevin Lofton will lead mission, advocacy, sponsorship and governance, system partnerships, and information technology. The new governing board for the organization will include six members from each legacy board and the two CEOs, and its new headquarters will be in Chicago, IL. The deal should close in the second half of 2018 and is subject to federal, state and Catholic church approvals.