Cleveland Clinic Names Edward Marx as CIO

July 18, 2017

Crain’s Cleveland Business reports Cleveland Clinic named Edward Marx as Chief Information Officer effective September 1, 2017. Most recently, Marx served as executive vice president of the Advisory Board Company. He succeeds C. Martin Harris, MD, who recently became chief business officer and associate vice president of health enterprise at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and Doug Smith, who is filling in as interim CIO.