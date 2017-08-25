CMS to Divulge Patient ACO Status

In the wake of provider criticisms, CMS has updated how physicians will be made aware of which patients will be monitored for the Medicare ACO program.

Medicare beneficiaries will now be allowed to list their primary care provider on the Medicare website. If the doctor is part of an ACO, the beneficiary will be assigned to that ACO next year. In the past providers have objected that most patients are retroactively assigned to ACOs, meaning that doctors aren’t notified which beneficiaries CMS will hold them most accountable for until the end of the performance year. Under the new protocol, providers will know at the beginning of the performance year which beneficiaries’ care they will be evaluated on.

The original protocol ensured that doctors couldn’t choose just their healthiest patients to participate in the ACO program. However, because providers didn’t know which patients were going to be evaluated at the end of the year, it was difficult to track the care of the chosen patients for themselves.

Top 10 ACO Hospitals by Net Patient Revenue

Hospital Net Patient Revenue (M) # Staffed Beds New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical Center $4,935 2,037 Cleveland Clinic $4,688 1,268 NYU Langone Medical Center – Tisch Hospital $3,192 877 UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus Heights $2,935 782 Cedars-Sinai Medical Center $2,910 850 University Hospital – University of Michigan $2,866 914 Montefiore Medical Center Main Campus – Henry and Lucy Moses Hospital $2,690 1,453 Indiana University Health Methodist $2,595 1,259 Massachusetts General Hospital $2,578 987 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center $2,531 476

Fig 1 Data from Definitive Healthcare based on most recent CMS reports available.

In 2015, ACOs saved approximately $466 million for Medicare programs. Despite this, some providers are concerned about the amount of risk the ACO payment models require them to take. Not knowing which patients will be evaluated at the end of the performance year increases this apprehension.

Another change added by CMS this year is voluntary patient enrollment in an ACO. If beneficiaries list their primary care physician on the Medicare website, they will be automatically enrolled in that doctor’s ACO. It is still unclear, though, how many beneficiaries are declaring listing their providers on the site. This means that doctors may not know all of the patients in their ACO and will still be uncertain as to how CMS will evaluate them.

CMS hopes that voluntary ACO registration will increase patient awareness of the program and improve how they view it. However, if a beneficiary lists a provider that is not part of an ACO, they would be ineligible for assignment next year—even if the patient would have been assigned to one under current rules.

Top 10 ACO Hospitals by Staffed Beds

Hospital Net Patient Revenue (M) # Staffed Beds New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical Center $4,935 2,037 Methodist Hospital $1,377 1,479 Montefiore Medical Center Main Campus – Henry and Lucy Moses Hospital $2,690 1,453 Baptist Medical Center $1,042 1,432 Methodist University Hospital $1,700 1,337 Cleveland Clinic $4,688 1,268 Indiana University Health Methodist $2,595 1,259 Barnes – Jewish Hospital South $1,772 1,227 Long Island Jewish Medical Center $2,093 1,116 Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester $2,091 1,092

Fig 2 Data from Definitive Healthcare based on most recent CMS reports available.

If enough beneficiaries align with providers not participating in an ACO, industry professionals worry that the low volume of patients could cause providers to stop participating in the program as it would no longer benefit them.

Currently, 9 million beneficiaries are being cared for by approximately 480 Medicare shared-savings ACOs.

