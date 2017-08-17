Comparing the Top 10 GPOs

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) are continuing to help hospitals manage necessary spending. By leveraging the purchasing power of member hospitals and facilities, GPOs are better able to negotiate discounts on various goods and services.

With an increasing emphasis on universal EHR systems, connected care, and integrated delivery systems, the healthcare industry shows no signs of slowing consolidation. Providers and industry professionals face new and challenging quality and reporting standards, leading to a greater number of financial and technical roadblocks. GPOs have facilitated savings for hospitals and facilities nationwide.

The Healthcare Supply Chain Organization (HSCA) estimates that between 96 and 98 percent of hospitals utilize GPO contracts to assist in sales, and that around 72 percent of total hospital purchases occur through GPO contracts. Additionally, the HSCA states that every participating hospital uses from 2 to 4 different GPOs on average.

Currently, of the 8,000+ active hospitals tracked by Definitive Healthcare, more than 7,800—over 95 percent—are members of at least one GPO.

Top 10 GPOs by Number of Member Hospital Beds, 2017

Hospital Location Number Beds Vizient, Inc. Irving, TX 492,193 Premier, Inc. Port Charlotte, NC 343,488 Intalere (FKA Amerinet) Saint Louis, MO 244,381 Cardinal Health Dublin, OH 213,873 McKesson Phermaceutical San Francisco, CA 194,261 AmerisourceBergen Chesterbrook, PA 183,910 HealthTrust Purchasing Group Nashville, TN 166,173 Children’s Hospital Association (Vizient) Shawnee, KS 60,611 Acurity (FKA GNYHA Services) New York, NY 43,162 Department of Veterans Affairs Washington, D.C. 39,344

Fig 1 Most recent data acquired by Definitive Healthcare in 2017.

Top 10 GPOs by Number of Member Hospital Beds, 2016

Hospital Location Number Beds Premier Charlotte, NC 350,358 MedAssets Alpharetta, GA 293,763 Vizient Irving, TX 285,676 Intalere Saint Louis, MO 273,129 Cardinal Health Dublin, OH 212,099 McKesson Pharmaceutical San Francisco, CA 197,223 AmerisourceBergen Chesterbrook, PA 182,732 HealthTrust Purchasing Group Brentwood, TN 168,462 Department of Veterans Affairs Washington, D.C. 39,244 Provista Irving, TX 27,947

Fig 2 Based on data acquired by Definitive Healthcare through August 2016.

Premier has fallen from its position as largest GPO by member beds according to the most recent available data. This came as a bit of a surprise, as Premier bought out Essensa and GNYHA’s (now Acurity) shares in New York-based group Innovatix in November 2016. Innovatix serves senior living facilities and independent pharmacists and oncologists.

Vizient has taken the lead as largest GPO, replacing both Premier and MedAssets, which no longer exists under that name. In early 2016 MedAssets was split and acquired by both Vizient and Pamplona Capital Management. Under Pamplona, MedAssets merged with Precyse and Equation, and has since been renamed NThrive.

Currently, Vizient’s member hospitals make more than $973 billion in annual net patient revenue according to Definitive Healthcare data.

CMS and HSCA data indicates that GPOs are expected to generate approximately $864 billion in savings throughout the U.S. healthcare system. This includes nearly $230 billion in Medicare savings and nearly $170 billion in Medicaid savings.

