David Koontz Steps down as CEO of St. Francis Hospital

July 26, 2017

The Ledger-Enquirer reports St. Francis Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer David Koontz announced his resignation effective in August 2017 citing personal reasons and will return to Houston, TX where his family remained while Koontz led the hospital the last two years. Koontz will remain in the position until sometime in mid-August allowing parent company LifePoint to name an interim CEO.