Best of 2017: Highlights from CEO Jason Krantz

It’s been a spectacular year at Definitive Healthcare. We’ve seen amazing growth, expanded our customer base, and continued to make major enhancements to our product. And the reason we’ve been able to do this is our clients – their investment in us, their faith in our vision, and their feedback on how we can continually improve our product have been fundamental to our strategy and our success.

Throughout the year, we’ve helped our clients achieve their business goals – from aligning their sales territories, effectively targeting their markets, and using our proprietary data to better understand their customers and prospects. As we look forward to the year ahead, I want to highlight and reflect on a few major milestones from 2017.

Product Enhancements

Our customers face an evolving healthcare market that continues to increase in complexity. We understand these challenges and strive to give our customers a competitive advantage by providing the highest quality data and the most up-to-date insights on everything from hospital affiliations to technologies to population health.

We’re able to continually adapt and improve our database by keeping an eye on what’s ahead and listening closely to our clients. Some of our standout enhancements from 2017 include the addition of:

Key intelligence for more than 2,000 Retail clinics to our Clinics database

More than 38,000 Assisted Living Facilities to our Long Term Care database

Episodes of Care analytics for bundled payment initiatives

At the end of the year, we also introduced DHC Visuals – new graphical dashboards that make it easy to understand, interpret and interact with key data points on the market and profile levels. These enhancements are propelling us forward into 2018 as we continue to innovate and expand our database.

A year of growth

I’m thrilled to say that this year Definitive Healthcare was acknowledged by three major publications for our growth. We were ranked among the top ten fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, and named in Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing companies in North America.

We reached 25,000 active users across more than 1,500 companies in almost every state in the U.S. (note to the sales team…focus on Alaska!). We also reached 200 employees, moved to a new office, and added a Professional Services team to help our clients with a range of consulting, analysis and reporting initiatives.

I’m proud to say that this growth hasn’t changed the core of who we are as a company. We’ve held on to our culture of innovation and hard work – and had fun along the way. Out of all the recognition Definitive Healthcare received in 2017, I’m most proud of our Best Place to Work awards from the Boston Globe and Boston Business Journal. Being a Best Place to Work ensures that we continue to recruit and retain the very best talent available in Boston and beyond – these high-quality individuals will help us continue to innovate and help our clients drive real change by utilizing our data.

What’s next for Definitive Healthcare?

2018 will bring expanded product offerings focused on serving up more visual and interactive data. We’ll be introducing more market-level and profile-level DHC Visuals. We’ll be adding to our benchmarking capabilities, enhancing our Salesforce integration, and making our general customer experience even better. More to come on all of that as we launch new initiatives throughout the year. Exciting times ahead – looking forward to 2018!



