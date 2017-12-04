Definitive Healthcare Hires 200th Employee

Healthcare data provider continues to experience rapid growth

Framingham, MA (December 5, 2017) – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, announced the onboarding of their newest employee. The healthcare data provider has doubled their workforce in the past two years and now has 200 full-time employees.

“We’re really fortunate to have a team that is so talented and diverse,” said Kurt Anderson, Director of Human Resources. “Our employees repeatedly prove their dedication and enthusiasm for what we do, and it’s obvious in the feedback we get from our clients.”

Definitive has experienced rapid growth over the past three years, earning it recognition from several publications. During this period the company was ranked 10th fastest-growing company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal and was named to both the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States and the Deloitte Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

In addition to being recognized for its growth, Definitive has also been acknowledged as one of the best places to work by the Boston Business Journal and the Boston Globe.

“I am continuously impressed by what our team has accomplished,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Our rapid growth and reputation as one of the best employers in the area allows us to recruit the top talent throughout Massachusetts, enabling us to make our product the best in the market.”

Definitive Healthcare is always looking to expand its team of talented, passionate employees. For information on current job openings, visit the career page.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers. Its product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs; 224,000 physician groups; 1.6 million physicians; 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers; 14,000 imaging centers; 86,000 long-term care facilities; 39,000 clinics; 1,400 ACOs and HIEs; and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information, or to trial the service, visit www.definitivehc.com.